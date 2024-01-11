Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for INTS is 8.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On January 11, 2024, INTS’s average trading volume was 609.35K shares.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS)’s stock price has dropped by -10.71 in relation to previous closing price of 6.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H.

INTS’s Market Performance

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has seen a -24.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.79% decline in the past month and a 40.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.07% for INTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.55% for INTS’s stock, with a 19.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTS Trading at 26.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -25.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS fell by -24.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw -29.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

Equity return is now at value -151.79, with -98.52 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.