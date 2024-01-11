Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 14.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Jonathan Schaffer – SVP of Investor Relations Lisa Utzschneider – Chief Executive Officer Tania Secor – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Kelley – Stifel Andrew Marok – Raymond James Raimo Lenschow – Barclays James Heaney – Jefferies Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Ian Morel -Evercore Youssef Squali – Truist Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Matt Farrell – Piper Stanley Mark Zgutowicz – The Benchmark Company Tim Nollen – Macquarie Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to IAS Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAS is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IAS is 66.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAS on January 11, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a 15.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for IAS’s stock, with a -5.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IAS Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw -0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 1,650,000 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 65,010,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $23,100,000 using the latest closing price.

SECOR TANIA, the Chief Financial Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 38,394 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that SECOR TANIA is holding 220,129 shares at $536,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.