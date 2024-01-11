Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) has gone up by 15.58% for the week, with a 28.37% rise in the past month and a 50.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.89% for IMMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.72% for IMMP’s stock, with a 35.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) by analysts is $1.32, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for IMMP is 115.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of IMMP was 184.78K shares.

IMMP) stock’s latest price update

Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Immutep Limited’s lead molecule, eftilagimod, has shown signals of activity in lung cancer and has the potential to be a chemotherapy-free regimen with manageable toxicity. The company has received regulatory feedback on the design of a registrational trial for eftilagimod, indicating progress in its development. Immutep has a fairly strong financial position with $110 million AUD in cash and equivalents, providing them with several quarters of operational runway.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IMMP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMMP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IMMP Trading at 28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +28.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP rose by +15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Immutep Limited ADR saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

The total capital return value is set at -38.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.22. Equity return is now at value -34.51, with -31.87 for asset returns.

Based on Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.