Imax Corp (IMAX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMAX is $22.60, which is $8.36 above the current price. The public float for IMAX is 44.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMAX on January 11, 2024 was 750.76K shares.

IMAX) stock’s latest price update

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 14.68. However, the company has seen a -5.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that IMAX soars to $1.06 billion in the global box office in 2023, the second-highest grossing year in the company’s history.

IMAX’s Market Performance

Imax Corp (IMAX) has experienced a -5.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.12% drop in the past month, and a -23.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for IMAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.52% for IMAX’s stock, with a -21.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IMAX Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Imax Corp saw -5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from PABLO CALAMERA, who sale 3,516 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Jul 28. After this action, PABLO CALAMERA now owns 30,813 shares of Imax Corp, valued at $66,734 using the latest closing price.

GELFOND RICHARD L, the Chief Executive Officer of Imax Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $20.95 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GELFOND RICHARD L is holding 388,678 shares at $2,094,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imax Corp stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Imax Corp (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imax Corp (IMAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.