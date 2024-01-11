Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) has dropped by -4.44 compared to previous close of 271.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that The market’s response after ICON’s Q3 numbers indicates it is forecasting a period of better business for the company in 2024. ICLR’s projected earnings growth out to 2025 is 9-14% on sales growth of 5-7%. Despite a strong company, current multiples are expensive, increasing starting valuations and reducing short-term return potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) Right Now?

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icon Plc (ICLR) is $307.93, which is $48.78 above the current market price. The public float for ICLR is 81.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICLR on January 11, 2024 was 532.47K shares.

ICLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Icon Plc (ICLR) has seen a -3.57% decrease in the past week, with a -4.89% drop in the past month, and a 6.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for ICLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for ICLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICLR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ICLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICLR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $357 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ICLR Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLR fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.30. In addition, Icon Plc saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.85 for the present operating margin

+21.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icon Plc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 5.97, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Based on Icon Plc (ICLR), the company’s capital structure generated 56.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.24. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icon Plc (ICLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.