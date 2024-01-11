ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ICL stock has gone down by -6.30%, with a monthly decline of -5.18% and a quarterly plunge of -8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for ICL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICL is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ICL is 720.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICL on January 11, 2024 was 985.04K shares.

ICL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 4.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that ICL creates know-how through collaboration with its technology partners that will allow it to reduce cycle time by 50%.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ICL Trading at -5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, ICL Group Ltd. saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.81 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 7.97 for asset returns.

Based on ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.