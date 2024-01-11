Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOOK is 59.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOOK on January 11, 2024 was 2.43M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK)’s stock price has soared by 5.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK ) stock is on the rise Thursday as investors react to news of a share purchase agreement with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ). According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gilead Sciences has bought another 15 million shares of HOOK stock for $1.4167 per share.

HOOK’s Market Performance

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has experienced a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.32% rise in the past month, and a 44.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.79% for HOOK’s stock, with a 2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at 38.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7291. In addition, Hookipa Pharma Inc saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Kandera Reinhard, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Aug 21. After this action, Kandera Reinhard now owns 43,092 shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc, valued at $5,075 using the latest closing price.

Kandera Reinhard, the Chief Financial Officer of Hookipa Pharma Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kandera Reinhard is holding 36,092 shares at $5,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hookipa Pharma Inc stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -66.29, with -43.78 for asset returns.

Based on Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.