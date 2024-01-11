Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.44 in relation to its previous close of 75.06. However, the company has experienced a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-03 that MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Henry Schein to present at J.P. Morgan’s 2024 Healthcare Investor Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by analysts is $74.74, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for HSIC is 128.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of HSIC was 1.21M shares.

HSIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has seen a 0.15% increase in the past week, with a 3.92% rise in the past month, and a 0.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for HSIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for HSIC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $82 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HSIC Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.70. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from BERGMAN STANLEY M, who sale 13,962 shares at the price of $75.14 back on Dec 26. After this action, BERGMAN STANLEY M now owns 168,633 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $1,049,105 using the latest closing price.

BERGMAN STANLEY M, the Chairman, CEO of Henry Schein Inc., sale 5,820 shares at $75.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that BERGMAN STANLEY M is holding 481,450 shares at $437,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.42 for the present operating margin

+28.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.61. Equity return is now at value 12.26, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 17.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.