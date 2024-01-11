Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ: HCVI) is above average at 79.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HCVI is 22.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCVI on January 11, 2024 was 94.87K shares.

HCVI) stock’s latest price update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ: HCVI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.07 in relation to previous closing price of 11.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCVI’s Market Performance

HCVI’s stock has risen by 0.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.67% and a quarterly rise of 1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for HCVI’s stock, with a 2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCVI Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCVI rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCVI

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 2.07, with 1.73 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.