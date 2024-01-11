HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13 in relation to its previous close of 279.33. However, the company has experienced a 3.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that HCA Healthcare (HCA) concluded the recent trading session at $279.33, signifying a -0.77% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) is $295.25, which is $12.75 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 194.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on January 11, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA stock saw an increase of 3.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.70% and a quarterly increase of 11.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for HCA’s stock, with a 6.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $301 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HCA Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.99. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc saw 4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Torres Kathryn A., who sale 5,204 shares at the price of $269.12 back on Aug 14. After this action, Torres Kathryn A. now owns 19,760 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc, valued at $1,400,516 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Jeffrey E., the SVP-Government Relations of HCA Healthcare Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Cohen Jeffrey E. is holding 4,414 shares at $405,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.