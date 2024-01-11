Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has jumped by 0.68 compared to previous close of 81.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Hartford Financial (HIG) remains poised for growth on the back of improving Commercial Lines and Group Benefits businesses. A strong financial position enables business investments.

Is It Worth Investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) by analysts is $89.78, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 299.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.63M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stock saw an increase of 1.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.30% and a quarterly increase of 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for HIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

HIG Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.74. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 3,337 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Jan 05. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 170,180 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $276,981 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 47,033 shares at $80.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 170,180 shares at $3,781,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.