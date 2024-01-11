Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Stock Experiences -9.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, SUPV stock has gone up by 3.50%, with a monthly decline of -9.90% and a quarterly surge of 74.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.51% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.67% for SUPV’s stock, with a 31.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) is above average at 6.69x. The 36-month beta value for SUPV is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUPV is $210.00, which is -$0.55 below than the current price. The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on January 11, 2024 was 891.96K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 3.56, however, the company has experienced a 3.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

SUPV Trading at 13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.68. The total capital return value is set at 12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.43. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.76. Total debt to assets is 1.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.