Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) has gone up by 25.44% for the week, with a 57.58% rise in the past month and a 38.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.13% for GRNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.15% for GRNQ’s stock, with a 4.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Right Now?

Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GRNQ is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRNQ is 4.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for GRNQ on January 11, 2024 was 32.08K shares.

GRNQ) stock’s latest price update

Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.60 in comparison to its previous close of 1.27, however, the company has experienced a 25.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-09-01 that Are penny stocks worth buying in September? The post Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now?

GRNQ Trading at 46.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +53.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +25.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1154. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.89 for the present operating margin

+72.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp stands at -172.86. The total capital return value is set at -8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85. Equity return is now at value 19.93, with 16.24 for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.