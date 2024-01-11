Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GBNH is 4.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On January 11, 2024, GBNH’s average trading volume was 441.25K shares.

GBNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) has increased by 63.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 58.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

GBNH’s Market Performance

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has experienced a 58.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.39% rise in the past month, and a 74.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.04% for GBNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 60.36% for GBNH stock, with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

GBNH Trading at 65.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.68%, as shares surge +52.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +58.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2789. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw 60.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -46.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.