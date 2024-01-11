Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRFX is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

GRFX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of GRFX on January 11, 2024 was 71.48K shares.

The stock price of Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX: GRFX) has jumped by 9.60 compared to previous close of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets – “Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China.” Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030. NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.

GRFX’s Market Performance

GRFX’s stock has risen by 10.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.90% and a quarterly drop of -9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.88% for Graphex Group Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for GRFX’s stock, with a -18.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFX Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX rose by +10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9411. In addition, Graphex Group Limited ADR saw 11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.58 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphex Group Limited ADR stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.79. Equity return is now at value -15.23, with -5.57 for asset returns.

Based on Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.79. Total debt to assets is 34.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.