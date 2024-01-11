Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) is 163.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSHD is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is $82.82, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for GSHD is 21.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. On January 11, 2024, GSHD’s average trading volume was 247.02K shares.

GSHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) has increased by 6.41 when compared to last closing price of 68.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors interested in Insurance – Multi line stocks are likely familiar with Assurant (AIZ) and Goosehead Insurance (GSHD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

GSHD’s Market Performance

GSHD’s stock has risen by 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.60% and a quarterly rise of 0.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Goosehead Insurance Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for GSHD’s stock, with a 11.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSHD Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSHD rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.16. In addition, Goosehead Insurance Inc saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSHD starting from Ryan Langston 2021 Family Trus, who sale 9,387 shares at the price of $72.87 back on Nov 30. After this action, Ryan Langston 2021 Family Trus now owns 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc, valued at $684,073 using the latest closing price.

Lindy Langston Spousal Lifetim, the Member of 10% owner group of Goosehead Insurance Inc, sale 9,386 shares at $72.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lindy Langston Spousal Lifetim is holding 0 shares at $684,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goosehead Insurance Inc stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 41.65, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,547.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.93. Total debt to assets is 51.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,421.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.