Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is above average at 35.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Globus Medical Inc (GMED) is $64.58, which is $10.18 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 114.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GMED on January 11, 2024 was 1.28M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GMED) stock’s latest price update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has plunge by 1.04relation to previous closing price of 53.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Globus Medical (GMED) is particularly seeing notable gains in expandables, biologics, MIS screws, 3D printed implants and cervical offerings.

GMED’s Market Performance

GMED’s stock has risen by 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.96% and a quarterly rise of 2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Globus Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.62% for GMED’s stock, with a 1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GMED Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.36. In addition, Globus Medical Inc saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Lemaitre Dan, who sale 43,450 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 15. After this action, Lemaitre Dan now owns 10,800 shares of Globus Medical Inc, valued at $2,475,977 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc, sale 29,167 shares at $77.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $2,262,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 5.31, with 4.31 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.