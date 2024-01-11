Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) by analysts is $7.50, The public float for GNE is 13.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.81% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of GNE was 212.38K shares.

GNE) stock’s latest price update

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.34 in comparison to its previous close of 25.60, however, the company has experienced a -15.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Genie Energy Limited (NYSE:GNE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Stein – Chief Executive Officer Avi Goldin – Chief Financial Officer Brian Siegel – Hayden IR Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning and welcome to Genie Energy’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. Until the Q&A portion of the call, all participants will be in listen-only mode.

GNE’s Market Performance

Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) has seen a -15.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.52% decline in the past month and a 35.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for GNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.88% for GNE’s stock, with a 34.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNE Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNE fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.02. In addition, Genie Energy Ltd saw -15.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNE starting from ROSENTHAL ALAN B, who sale 14,990 shares at the price of $27.78 back on Dec 15. After this action, ROSENTHAL ALAN B now owns 21,013 shares of Genie Energy Ltd, valued at $416,376 using the latest closing price.

MASON JOYCE J, the Director of Genie Energy Ltd, sale 2,182 shares at $26.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that MASON JOYCE J is holding 2,800 shares at $57,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.98 for the present operating margin

+11.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genie Energy Ltd stands at +18.18. The total capital return value is set at -26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.58. Equity return is now at value 25.37, with 17.47 for asset returns.

Based on Genie Energy Ltd (GNE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.