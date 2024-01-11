Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 123.46. However, the company has seen a 3.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Generac Holdings (GNRC) concluded the recent trading session at $117.62, signifying a +1.11% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is above average at 48.77x. The 36-month beta value for GNRC is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNRC is $138.16, which is $13.82 above than the current price. The public float for GNRC is 60.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on January 11, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has seen a 3.86% increase in the past week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month, and a 15.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.04. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $127.28 back on Jan 02. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 582,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $636,400 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $116.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 587,690 shares at $583,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 6.82, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.