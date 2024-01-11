Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.88 in comparison to its previous close of 47.69, however, the company has experienced a -3.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) by analysts is $53.51, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 254.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of GLPI was 1.69M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has seen a -3.71% decrease in the past week, with a 2.58% rise in the past month, and a 1.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for GLPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GLPI Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.39. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Moore Brandon John, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $48.89 back on Jan 04. After this action, Moore Brandon John now owns 242,414 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $1,301,598 using the latest closing price.

Demchyk Matthew, the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, sale 25,391 shares at $48.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Demchyk Matthew is holding 57,976 shares at $1,240,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 18.94, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.