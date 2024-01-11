Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) is $75.00, which is $17.18 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWRD on January 11, 2024 was 410.40K shares.

FWRD) stock’s latest price update

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD)’s stock price has decreased by -8.77 compared to its previous closing price of 63.38. However, the company has seen a -6.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Forward Air (FWRD) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

FWRD’s Market Performance

FWRD’s stock has fallen by -6.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.99% and a quarterly drop of -20.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Forward Air Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.59% for FWRD stock, with a simple moving average of -32.54% for the last 200 days.

FWRD Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.67. In addition, Forward Air Corp. saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from RUBLE CHRIS C, who purchase 1,433 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Aug 25. After this action, RUBLE CHRIS C now owns 28,276 shares of Forward Air Corp., valued at $99,992 using the latest closing price.

MITCHIN KYLE R, the Chief People Officer of Forward Air Corp., purchase 1,093 shares at $68.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that MITCHIN KYLE R is holding 18,896 shares at $75,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corp. stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 9.08 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corp. (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.