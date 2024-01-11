FMC Corp. (FMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has dropped by -1.78 compared to previous close of 60.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-09 that FMC announced a restructuring plan in December. FMC was one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 last year, so it didn’t take much for the stock to bounce.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) is 15.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FMC is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FMC Corp. (FMC) is $67.70, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On January 11, 2024, FMC’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC stock saw an increase of -2.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.50% and a quarterly increase of -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for FMC Corp. (FMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for FMC’s stock, with a -30.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $74 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FMC Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.95. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pallash Robert C, who purchase 3,845 shares at the price of $52.48 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pallash Robert C now owns 47,871 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $201,786 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $75.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 21,478 shares at $151,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FMC Corp. (FMC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.