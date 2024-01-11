Fluor Corporation (FLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.50relation to previous closing price of 38.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Fluor (FLR) is gaining from its impressive backlog growth, thanks to the consistent flow of contracts, along with its focus on diversifying its business portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Right Now?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is $45.29, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for FLR is 168.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLR on January 11, 2024 was 1.88M shares.

FLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Fluor Corporation (FLR) has seen a 2.68% increase in the past week, with a -0.65% drop in the past month, and a 1.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for FLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for FLR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

FLR Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.77. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Dillow Stacy L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $30.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dillow Stacy L now owns 75,929 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $606,088 using the latest closing price.

Breuer James R, the Group President of Fluor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Breuer James R is holding 41,742 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+2.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value 9.57, with 2.41 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.14. Total debt to assets is 19.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.