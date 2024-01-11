Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) Stock Observes -7.44% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) has seen a 0.04% increase in the past week, with a -5.27% drop in the past month, and a -1.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for FVRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.99% for FVRR’s stock, with a -7.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FVRR is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FVRR is 33.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.67% of that float. The average trading volume of FVRR on January 11, 2024 was 802.89K shares.

FVRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) has dropped by -2.43 compared to previous close of 26.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The Zacks Rank is one of the most powerful tools in the suite of products offered by Zacks, providing investors with new ideas every day. By utilizing Zacks’s proprietary earnings trend models, we can identify stocks with the highest probability of moving higher in the near future.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FVRR Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.54 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd stands at -21.19. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.83. Equity return is now at value -0.82, with -0.24 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.49. Total debt to assets is 50.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.