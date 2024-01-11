Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRT is 80.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRT on January 11, 2024 was 672.49K shares.

The stock price of Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) has surged by 0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 102.40, but the company has seen a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that “Dividend Aristocrats. in the S&P 500 Index… have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years.”–Kiplinger.com/Investing.

FRT’s Market Performance

FRT’s stock has risen by 1.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.17% and a quarterly rise of 15.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Federal Realty Investment Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for FRT’s stock, with a 7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $108 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FRT Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.57. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust. saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from WOOD DONALD C, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $98.73 back on Dec 05. After this action, WOOD DONALD C now owns 189,259 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust., valued at $1,974,502 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust., sale 345 shares at $99.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 209,259 shares at $34,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust. stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.93, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.