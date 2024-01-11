Examining the Volatility of BTC Digital Ltd.’s (BTCT) Stock

The stock of BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) has gone up by 6.01% for the week, with a 40.28% rise in the past month and a 84.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.02% for BTCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.19% for BTCT’s stock, with a 40.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTCT is -0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BTCT is 1.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTCT on January 11, 2024 was 39.49K shares.

BTCT) stock’s latest price update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT)’s stock price has soared by 9.40 in relation to previous closing price of 4.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-05 that Over the festive season, as the world welcomed Christmas and New Year’s, conversations likely gravitated toward Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as the popular digital currency has surged higher in recent months. Much like how Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends set the stage for engaging discussions earlier in the previous year surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI), the resurgence of Bitcoin and the allure of the broader cryptocurrency market continue to captivate investors.

BTCT Trading at 34.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.77%, as shares surge +51.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCT rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, BTC Digital Ltd. saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTC Digital Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01.

Based on BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.