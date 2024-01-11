Examining the Volatility of Boston Properties, Inc.’s (BXP) Stock

The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has gone up by 3.91% for the week, with a 12.47% rise in the past month and a 31.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for BXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for BXP’s stock, with a 23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Right Now?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXP is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BXP is $71.65, which is -$0.42 below the current price. The public float for BXP is 156.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on January 11, 2024 was 1.56M shares.

BXP) stock’s latest price update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 71.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Office REITs are facing challenges as the hybrid work model becomes more popular, leading to downsizing and increased vacancies. Major companies like Charles Schwab, Johnson & Johnson, Dropbox, and Microsoft have already downsized their office spaces. Office REITs like Boston Properties, Kilroy Realty, City Office REIT, and SL Green are experiencing negative cash spreads and declining occupancy rates, indicating more trouble ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BXP Trading at 16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.56. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties, Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.