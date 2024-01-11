Eventbrite Inc (EB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EB is also noteworthy at 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EB is $12.71, which is $4.96 above than the current price. The public float for EB is 78.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.71% of that float. The average trading volume of EB on January 11, 2024 was 1.27M shares.

The stock price of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) has surged by 1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 7.63, but the company has seen a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Eventbrite (EB) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

EB’s Market Performance

Eventbrite Inc (EB) has seen a -0.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.64% decline in the past month and a -17.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for EB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for EB’s stock, with a -10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EB Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Eventbrite Inc saw -7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Baker Charles, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Dec 15. After this action, Baker Charles now owns 361,319 shares of Eventbrite Inc, valued at $166,846 using the latest closing price.

Sagi Vivek, the Chief Technology Officer of Eventbrite Inc, sale 100,568 shares at $11.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Sagi Vivek is holding 181,721 shares at $1,130,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc stands at -21.23. The total capital return value is set at -8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.07, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite Inc (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 217.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.47. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 105.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Eventbrite Inc (EB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.