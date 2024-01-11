Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (TARS) Stock

The stock of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has gone up by 5.50% for the week, with a 21.98% rise in the past month and a 27.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.54% for TARS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.43% for TARS’s stock, with a 26.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TARS is 22.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TARS on January 11, 2024 was 611.78K shares.

TARS) stock’s latest price update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS)’s stock price has increased by 2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 20.48. However, the company has seen a 5.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that TARS has launched a new drug, Xdemvy, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, with net product sales of $1.7M in the first five weeks following launch. TARS has readouts from three clinical trials due in the next four months, with one due in Q4’23. TARS completed a follow-on offering in August, raising net proceeds of $99.4M. TARS had $246.9M in cash at the end of Q3’23.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TARS Trading at 18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +18.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.80. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Azamian Bobak R., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $20.22 back on Dec 27. After this action, Azamian Bobak R. now owns 830,106 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $161,760 using the latest closing price.

Azamian Bobak R., the President/CEO and Board Chair of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $20.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Azamian Bobak R. is holding 838,106 shares at $810,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -51.69, with -42.63 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.