Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp’s (SCRM) Stock

The stock of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 0.19% gain in the past month, and a 1.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.29% for SCRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for SCRM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) is above average at 30.72x. The 36-month beta value for SCRM is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SCRM is 73.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SCRM on January 11, 2024 was 306.90K shares.

SCRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 10.59, but the company has seen a -0.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Lionsgate (LGF.A) plans to create a standalone company, Lionsgate Studios, by merging the Lionsgate Studio Business with Screaming Eagle in a $4.6 billion deal.

SCRM Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCRM fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 4.36, with 4.19 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.