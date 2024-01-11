Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Intapp Inc’s (INTA) Stock

In the past week, INTA stock has gone up by 9.38%, with a monthly gain of 10.75% and a quarterly surge of 11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Intapp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for INTA’s stock, with a 2.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTA is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INTA is 49.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTA on January 11, 2024 was 460.61K shares.

Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.84 in comparison to its previous close of 36.97, however, the company has experienced a 9.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INTA Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.87. In addition, Intapp Inc saw 4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Jampol Thad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $39.02 back on Jan 10. After this action, Jampol Thad now owns 707,650 shares of Intapp Inc, valued at $195,125 using the latest closing price.

Jampol Thad, the Chief Product Officer of Intapp Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $36.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Jampol Thad is holding 707,650 shares at $361,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -22.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.64. Equity return is now at value -21.67, with -11.69 for asset returns.

Based on Intapp Inc (INTA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.77. Total debt to assets is 3.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intapp Inc (INTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.