Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Edible Garden AG Inc’s (EDBL) Stock

The stock of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has seen a -1.51% decrease in the past week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month, and a -14.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for EDBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for EDBL stock, with a simple moving average of -56.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDBL is also noteworthy at 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EDBL is 5.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of EDBL on January 11, 2024 was 92.90K shares.

EDBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 0.49, but the company has seen a -1.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Jim Kras – Chief Executive Officer Mike James – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

EDBL Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5219. In addition, Edible Garden AG Inc saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from DonAroma Pamela, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Jun 02. After this action, DonAroma Pamela now owns 1,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc, valued at $1,510 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kras James E. is holding 47,265 shares at $1,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.94 for the present operating margin

+3.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Inc stands at -107.80. Equity return is now at value -501.40, with -95.62 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.