Evaluating the Impact of -4.97 Increase on WK Kellogg Co’s (KLG) Stock

In the past week, KLG stock has gone down by -4.06%, with a monthly gain of 9.80% and a quarterly surge of 20.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for WK Kellogg Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for KLG’s stock, with a 11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for KLG is 57.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for KLG on January 11, 2024 was 1.34M shares.

KLG) stock’s latest price update

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG)’s stock price has plunge by -4.97relation to previous closing price of 13.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that WK Kellogg impressed investors with its first financial report as a standalone company after it was spun off from Kellanova, formerly known as the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), in October. Shares of the cereal giant – whose brands include Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Brand, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Kashi – moved higher as WK Kellogg’s third quarter revenue and earnings topped estimates, up 3.5% at US$10.83.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KLG Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG fell by -4.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.04. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLG starting from Brice Sherry, who purchase 3,150 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Nov 22. After this action, Brice Sherry now owns 9,335 shares of WK Kellogg Co, valued at $37,019 using the latest closing price.

Brice Sherry, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of WK Kellogg Co, purchase 5,580 shares at $10.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brice Sherry is holding 6,185 shares at $60,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WK Kellogg Co stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.