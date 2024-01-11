Evaluating the Impact of -1.51 Increase on Robert Half Inc’s (RHI) Stock

The stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a -3.74% decrease in the past week, with a -2.76% drop in the past month, and a 5.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for RHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.68% for RHI’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Robert Half Inc (RHI) by analysts is $72.21, which is -$8.59 below the current market price. The public float for RHI is 102.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of RHI was 755.36K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 82.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Do you have more faith in DuPont analysis than simple ROE calculation? Tap Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Robert Half Inc (RHI), Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Lifeway Foods (LWAY).

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RHI Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.51. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 15,365 shares at the price of $81.46 back on Nov 30. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 194,562 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $1,251,616 using the latest closing price.

GLASS ROBERT W, the Executive Vice President of Robert Half Inc, sale 14,751 shares at $75.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that GLASS ROBERT W is holding 209,927 shares at $1,108,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 30.71, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.