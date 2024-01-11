Evaluating the Impact of 0.54 Increase on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s (EWTX) Stock

The stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has seen a 10.55% increase in the past week, with a 59.40% gain in the past month, and a 54.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for EWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.34% for EWTX stock, with a simple moving average of 48.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EWTX is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EWTX is 36.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.59% of that float. The average trading volume of EWTX on January 11, 2024 was 470.81K shares.

EWTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 11.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. interim results from the phase 2 LYNX study, using EDG-5506 for the treatment of children ages 4 to 9 with DMD, are expected first half of 2024. Expansion opportunity exists to use EDG-5506 for the treatment of children and adolescent DMD patients ages 6 to 14 who have previously already been treated with gene therapy. It is expected that the global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment market size is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2028.

EWTX Trading at 47.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +66.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from MOORE JOHN R, who sale 8,497 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Dec 27. After this action, MOORE JOHN R now owns 0 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $89,218 using the latest closing price.

Fox Jonathan C, the Director of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,857 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Fox Jonathan C is holding 10,857 shares at $100,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

The total capital return value is set at -22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.65. Equity return is now at value -27.44, with -25.98 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.