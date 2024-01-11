Euronav NV (EURN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 5.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Euronav NV (EURN) is $17.46, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 86.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EURN on January 11, 2024 was 1.79M shares.

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 17.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Large Cap Value is a value ranking strategy that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value. The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on a screen in Graham’s book, “The Intelligent Investor.” 56 out of 71 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.

EURN’s Market Performance

Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a 0.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.73% drop in the past month, and a -0.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.45% for EURN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18.43 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EURN Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, Euronav NV saw 0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 34.01, with 17.05 for asset returns.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.