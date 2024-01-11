Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for OCTO is 4.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of OCTO was 87.38K shares.

OCTO) stock’s latest price update

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s stock price has plunge by 28.51relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eightco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”), announced today that its participation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 11-13, 2023, provided Eightco with a platform to attract attention from industry leaders.

OCTO’s Market Performance

Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has seen a 16.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.76% decline in the past month and a 33.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.40% for OCTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.88% for OCTO’s stock, with a -52.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5218. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc saw 17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Equity return is now at value -1496.89, with -168.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.