East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.28relation to previous closing price of 72.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-21 that PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), announced plans to host conference calls to review financial results on the following dates: Financial Period Earnings Release Date Conference Call Time Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET First Quarter 2024 Tuesday, April 23, 2024 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET The financial results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on the dates noted abo.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 8.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) is $82.86, which is $10.02 above the current market price. The public float for EWBC is 139.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On January 11, 2024, EWBC’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has seen a 3.26% increase in the past week, with a 6.15% rise in the past month, and a 40.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $79 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.76. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc. saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from LIU JACK C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.90 back on Dec 13. After this action, LIU JACK C now owns 18,739 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc., valued at $68,900 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, the Vice Chairman of East West Bancorp, Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $63.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL is holding 55,353 shares at $759,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.54, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.