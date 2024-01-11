Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ELWS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for ELWS on January 11, 2024 was 203.90K shares.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS)’s stock price has dropped by -5.96 in relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

ELWS’s Market Performance

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has experienced a -30.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.03% drop in the past month, and a -36.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.66% for ELWS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.40% for ELWS’s stock, with a -48.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELWS Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares surge +18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS fell by -30.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5621. In addition, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR saw -22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.10 for the present operating margin

+34.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR stands at -820.95. The total capital return value is set at -71.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.88.

Based on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.39. Total debt to assets is 43.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.