Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has dropped by -1.33 compared to previous close of 12.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 71.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DX is 55.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of DX was 973.30K shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stock saw an increase of 4.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.05% and a quarterly increase of 4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for DX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DX Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital, Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.