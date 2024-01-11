Durect Corp (DRRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DRRX is 29.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRRX on January 11, 2024 was 783.73K shares.

DRRX stock's latest price update

Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-18 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

DRRX’s Market Performance

Durect Corp (DRRX) has seen a 14.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.47% decline in the past month and a -76.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for DRRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.55% for DRRX’s stock, with a -81.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DRRX Trading at -34.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5527. In addition, Durect Corp saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.93 for the present operating margin

+91.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Durect Corp stands at -183.23. The total capital return value is set at -53.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.99. Equity return is now at value -148.81, with -59.50 for asset returns.

Based on Durect Corp (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 93.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Durect Corp (DRRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.