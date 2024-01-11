DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has gone up by 5.89% for the week, with a 8.25% rise in the past month and a 27.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for DV’s stock, with a 11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 110.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DV is 137.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of DV was 1.64M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 35.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Internet privacy concerns are leading to the phasing out of third-party cookies for tracking and data collection. DoubleVerify is positioned to thrive in a cookie-free world by providing authentication services for advertisers. The company has strong financials, high customer retention rates, and is more profitable than its competitors, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

DV Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.00. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Eddleman Julie, who sale 900 shares at the price of $36.29 back on Jan 02. After this action, Eddleman Julie now owns 132,536 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $32,661 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $37.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 67,309 shares at $345,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.