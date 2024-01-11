Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, LPG stock has gone down by -3.27%, with a monthly gain of 11.94% and a quarterly surge of 48.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for LPG’s stock, with a 56.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) is above average at 6.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is $38.17, which is -$5.89 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 34.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPG on January 11, 2024 was 930.53K shares.

LPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has decreased by -4.11 when compared to last closing price of 45.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that Unlocking the potential of small-cap stocks often reveals sky-bound potential. The three listed stocks in the article offer substantial growth opportunities.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LPG Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.37. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Tan Christina, who sale 4,371 shares at the price of $44.50 back on Dec 20. After this action, Tan Christina now owns 0 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $194,510 using the latest closing price.

Tan Christina, the Director of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 5,629 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Tan Christina is holding 4,371 shares at $250,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 29.22, with 15.62 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.