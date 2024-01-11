Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 111.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Although the new year seems incredibly auspicious due to having avoided a recession in 2023, investors may still want to consider reliable dividend stocks. Fundamentally, passive income never goes out of style.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 8.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is $120.95, which is $9.92 above the current market price. The public float for DFS is 248.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFS on January 11, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

The stock of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a 7.48% rise in the past month, and a 21.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.02% for the last 200 days.

DFS Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.86. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.