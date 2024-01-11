Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.81 in comparison to its previous close of 13.54, however, the company has experienced a 23.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that From their current levels, it would be no surprise if Direct Digital (DRCT), Vaalco Energy (EGY), and Grifols’ (GRFS) stock moved much higher in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) Right Now?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 8.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DRCT is 2.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.02% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of DRCT was 898.91K shares.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT’s stock has seen a 23.18% increase for the week, with a 25.39% rise in the past month and a 485.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.99% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.29% for DRCT’s stock, with a 253.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRCT Trading at 70.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +41.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +509.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +23.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +339.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from SMITH W KEITH, who sale 41,348 shares at the price of $10.22 back on Dec 12. After this action, SMITH W KEITH now owns 130,722 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $422,577 using the latest closing price.

SMITH W KEITH, the President of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, sale 77,930 shares at $11.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that SMITH W KEITH is holding 172,070 shares at $867,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 28.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 59.28, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.24. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.