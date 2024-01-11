Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants John McNamara – IR Hil Davis – CEO Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Digital Brands Group, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I would now like to welcome John McNamara, Investor Relations to begin the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 0.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBGI on January 11, 2024 was 129.02K shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has seen a 6.41% increase in the past week, with a -32.85% drop in the past month, and a -60.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.88% for DBGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.82% for DBGI’s stock, with a -77.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares sank -35.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc stands at -272.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.