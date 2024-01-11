Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (DECA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DECA is 8.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of DECA was 42.70K shares.

DECA) stock’s latest price update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DECA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.38 compared to its previous closing price of 7.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -44.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DECA’s Market Performance

DECA’s stock has fallen by -44.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.05% and a quarterly drop of -43.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.56% for Denali Capital Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.95% for DECA’s stock, with a -42.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DECA Trading at -43.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.29%, as shares sank -44.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECA fell by -44.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Denali Capital Acquisition Corp saw -39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DECA

Equity return is now at value -1.51, with -0.69 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denali Capital Acquisition Corp (DECA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.