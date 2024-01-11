Deere & Co. (DE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 393.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that If you’re looking for S&P 500 stocks to buy, don’t be afraid to check out some of America’s oldest companies for potential profits. Good companies stand the test of time.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) is above average at 11.36x. The 36-month beta value for DE is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DE is $428.30, which is $34.59 above than the current price. The public float for DE is 260.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of DE on January 11, 2024 was 1.64M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

The stock of Deere & Co. (DE) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a 8.26% rise in the past month, and a 0.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $430 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

DE Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.73. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.05 for the present operating margin

+38.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.82. Equity return is now at value 48.36, with 10.47 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co. (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 292.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.51. Total debt to assets is 61.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Deere & Co. (DE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.