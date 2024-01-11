Dave Inc (DAVE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE)’s stock price has soared by 9.72 in relation to previous closing price of 8.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jason Wilk – CEO Kyle Beilman – CFO Conference Call Participants Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Dave’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Joining us today are Dave’s CEO, Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DAVE is at 2.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DAVE is 5.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume for DAVE on January 11, 2024 was 19.92K shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

The stock of Dave Inc (DAVE) has seen a 15.60% increase in the past week, with a 25.13% rise in the past month, and a 74.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for DAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.21% for DAVE’s stock, with a 58.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DAVE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on April 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DAVE Trading at 41.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Dave Inc saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAVE starting from Rozov Yadin, who purchase 12,941 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Dec 04. After this action, Rozov Yadin now owns 95,652 shares of Dave Inc, valued at $82,760 using the latest closing price.

Beilman Kyle, the CFO and Secretary of Dave Inc, sale 2,350 shares at $6.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Beilman Kyle is holding 193,331 shares at $14,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.61 for the present operating margin

+33.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave Inc stands at -62.93. The total capital return value is set at -52.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.67. Equity return is now at value -69.36, with -22.33 for asset returns.

Based on Dave Inc (DAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 167.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.57. Total debt to assets is 55.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dave Inc (DAVE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.