D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) has dropped by -5.24 compared to previous close of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that With Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) skyrocketing to blistering heights in 2023, the question on everyone’s mind now is as follows: what will be the hottest tech stocks in 2024? At the start of the new year, it’s worth carefully examining this inquiry.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QBTS is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QBTS is 101.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on January 11, 2024 was 1.49M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS’s stock has seen a -8.56% decrease for the week, with a -19.88% drop in the past month and a -18.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for QBTS’s stock, with a -31.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9135. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Nguyen Diane, who sale 22,855 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, Nguyen Diane now owns 254,643 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc, valued at $22,855 using the latest closing price.

Michael Emil, the Director of D-Wave Quantum Inc, sale 29,021 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Michael Emil is holding 36,353 shares at $53,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc stands at -718.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value -1978.63, with -147.23 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.